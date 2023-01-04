Colorado hosts Richardson and Oregon

Oregon Ducks (8-6, 2-1 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon…

Oregon Ducks (8-6, 2-1 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon takes on the Colorado Buffaloes after Will Richardson scored 22 points in Oregon’s 77-68 victory over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Buffaloes have gone 6-1 in home games. Colorado is fifth in the Pac-12 shooting 32.5% from deep, led by Javon Ruffin shooting 39.5% from 3-point range.

The Ducks are 2-1 in conference matchups. Oregon leads the Pac-12 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by N’Faly Dante averaging 2.8.

The Buffaloes and Ducks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is averaging 18.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Quincy Guerrier is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ducks, while averaging 11.1 points. Richardson is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Oregon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 70.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.