Clay leads Tennessee State against Lindenwood after 22-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (9-7, 1-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-9, 2-1 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tennessee State Tigers (9-7, 1-2 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (7-9, 2-1 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lindenwood -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State takes on the Lindenwood Lions after Jr. Clay scored 22 points in Tennessee State’s 81-72 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Lions are 5-0 on their home court. Lindenwood averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 3- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers are 1-2 in conference games. Tennessee State has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

The Lions and Tigers square off Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Lions. Chris Childs is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Clay is averaging 17.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Tigers. Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 84.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

