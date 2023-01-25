Carlson leads Utah against Oregon State after 25-point game

Utah Utes (14-7, 7-3 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (8-12, 2-7 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays the Oregon State Beavers after Branden Carlson scored 25 points in Utah’s 86-61 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Beavers have gone 7-3 in home games. Oregon State gives up 66.8 points and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Utes have gone 7-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Utah has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is averaging 12.4 points for the Beavers. Glenn Taylor Jr. is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Carlson is shooting 56.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 27.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Utes: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

