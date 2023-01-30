Live Radio
Cardet scores 21 as Chicago State edges The Citadel 76-75

The Associated Press

January 30, 2023, 9:31 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 21 points, Jahsean Corbett added a double-double and Brent Davis hit a jumper at the buzzer as Chicago State slipped past The Citadel 76-75 on Monday night.

Cardet added nine rebounds for the Cougars (7-17). Corbett finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Bryce Johnson recorded 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Davis scored eight.

The Bulldogs (9-14) were led by Austin Ash with 24 points. Stephen Clark pitched in with 20 points and six boards. Elijah Morgan totaled 15 points, four assists and two steals.

Chicago State plays Saturday against Hartford on the road and The Citadel hosts VMI on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

