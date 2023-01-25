Cal Baptist hosts Gibson and UT Arlington

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-8, 4-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-14, 2-6 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Cal Baptist Lancers (12-8, 4-3 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-14, 2-6 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -4; over/under is 128

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Kyron Gibson scored 20 points in UT Arlington’s 84-68 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Mavericks are 4-5 on their home court. UT Arlington has a 6-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Lancers are 4-3 in WAC play. Cal Baptist is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mavericks and Lancers match up Wednesday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemar Wilson is averaging 10.8 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. Gibson is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Taran Armstrong is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Lancers. Joe Quintana is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 72.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.