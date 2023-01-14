BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Bottom club Cremonese fires coach Massimiliano Alvini

The Associated Press

January 14, 2023, 5:10 PM

CREMONA, Italy (AP) — Cremonese fired coach Massimiliano Alvini on Saturday, hours after it lost at home against Monza 3-2 to leave it rooted to the bottom of Serie A.

Cremonese’s 11th defeat in 18 league matches left it eight points from safety.

It remains the only team in Serie A without a win.

The 52-year-old Alvini had been in charge of Cremonese since June. It was his first job coaching a side in the Italian top-flight.

