Black leads Northwestern State against New Orleans

The Associated Press

January 20, 2023, 3:41 AM

Northwestern State Demons (11-8, 3-3 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (6-11, 3-3 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits the New Orleans Privateers after Ja’Monta Black scored 31 points in Northwestern State’s 91-81 overtime victory over the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Privateers have gone 5-4 in home games. New Orleans is 2-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Demons have gone 3-3 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State ranks fourth in the Southland giving up 73.3 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is averaging 16.1 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 11.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 62.3% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Jalen Hampton is averaging 9.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Demons. Demarcus Sharp is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

