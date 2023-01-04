SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Banks scores 27, Saint Bonaventure beats George Mason 73-69

The Associated Press

January 4, 2023, 9:36 PM

SAINT BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Daryl Banks III scored 27 points as Saint Bonaventure beat George Mason 73-69 on Wednesday night.

Banks shot 8 for 14 and made six 3-pointers for the Bonnies (8-7, 2-0 Atlantic 10). Moses Flowers scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 6. Kyrell Luc finished with 10 points.

The Patriots (9-6, 1-1) were led by Victor Bailey Jr., who recorded 21 points. George Mason also got 14 points, six rebounds and five assists from Josh Oduro. In addition, Ronald Polite finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Banks led Saint Bonaventure with 11 points in the second half.

Saint Bonaventure visits Saint Louis on Saturday and George Mason hosts Loyola Chicago, also on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

