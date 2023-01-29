Australian Open Results

Sunday At Melbourne Park Melbourne, Australia Purse: AUD34,848,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open…

Sunday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD34,848,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Championship

Novak Djokovic (4), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (10), Japan, 6-4, 6-3.

