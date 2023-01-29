Australian Open Results

Sunday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD34,848,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Sunday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Championship
Novak Djokovic (4), Serbia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Greece, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (10), Japan, 6-4, 6-3.
