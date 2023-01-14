Austin Peay visits Lipscomb following Ognacevic’s 22-point showing

Austin Peay Governors (8-10, 2-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-8, 2-3 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Austin Peay Governors (8-10, 2-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-8, 2-3 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lipscomb -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on the Austin Peay Governors after Jacob Ognacevic scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 87-65 victory over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons have gone 7-1 in home games. Lipscomb is 5- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.2 turnovers per game.

The Governors have gone 2-3 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is eighth in the ASUN allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 48.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahsan Asadullah is averaging 7.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bisons. Ognacevic is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Lipscomb.

Sean Durugordon is averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Governors. Cameron Copeland is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

