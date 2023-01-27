Air Force visits No. 25 New Mexico following Mashburn’s 33-point performance

Air Force Falcons (12-9, 3-5 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-3, 5-3 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 10 p.m. EST…

Air Force Falcons (12-9, 3-5 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (18-3, 5-3 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Mexico -12.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 New Mexico hosts the Air Force Falcons after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 33 points in New Mexico’s 97-94 overtime loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Lobos are 13-1 on their home court. New Mexico leads the MWC averaging 37.2 points in the paint. Morris Udeze leads the Lobos scoring 11.6.

The Falcons are 3-5 in MWC play. Air Force is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lobos and Falcons square off Friday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mashburn is averaging 19.3 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 17.1 points, 4.7 assists and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Jake Heidbreder is averaging 14.4 points for the Falcons. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 9.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Air Force.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 66.7 points, 25.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.