Townsend and Oakland host Boise State

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-9, 0-2 Horizon) at Boise State Broncos (9-2)

Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -20.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Boise State Broncos after Trey Townsend scored 29 points in Oakland’s 95-66 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Broncos have gone 4-1 in home games. Boise State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Grizzlies are 0-4 in road games. Oakland is fifth in the Horizon scoring 74.7 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 14.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Broncos.

Townsend is averaging 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 71.7 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 1-9, averaging 73.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.