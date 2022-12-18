Home » Sports » Timmerman leads Bucknell to…

Timmerman leads Bucknell to 61-55 victory over Merrimack

The Associated Press

December 18, 2022, 4:22 PM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Alex Timmerman’s 15 points helped Bucknell defeat Merrimack 61-55 on Sunday.

Timmerman added five rebounds for the Bison (7-4). Xander Rice scored 11 points with nine assists.

Ziggy Reid finished with 20 points, two steals and two blocks for the Warriors (2-12). Jordan Minor added nine points, five steals and eight blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

