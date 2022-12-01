Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with CF Anthony Gose on a minor league…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with CF Anthony Gose on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Named Brian Sweeney pitching coach and Jose Algucil infield coach.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with RHP Adrian Santana on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned INF Yasel Antuna to Rochester (IL) and OF Josh Palacios to Harrisburg (EL).

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed field manager Jamie Bennett to a contract extension.

TROIS-RIVIERES AIGLES — Traded C Carlos Martinez to Gary South Shore (American Association) in exchange for RHPs Ryan Campbell and Nick Garcia and OF Nate Scantlin.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Nick Ward to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Sabrina Ellis chief people officer. Fined Golden State F Draymond Green $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan during a Nov. 29 game at Dallas.

BOSTON CELTICS — Re-signed C Al Horford to a veteran extension.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Waived F Matt Ryan.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Placed DE Von Miller on injured reserve.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Promoted K Tristan Vizcaino and G Bill Murray from the practice squad to the active roster.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled D Ian Mitchell from Rockford (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Signed Cs Luca Del Bel Belluz and James Malatesta to three-year, entry-level contracts. Activated RW Patrik Laine and G Elvis Merzlikins from injured reserve. Reassigned G Daniil Tarasov to Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned G Magnus Hellberg to Grand Rapids (AHL). Recalled F Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned C Rasmus Kupari and D Jordan Spence to Ontario (AHL). Recalled D Tobias Bjornfot, LW Samuel Fagemo, C Tyler Madden and G Pheonix Copley from Ontario. Returned G Cal Petersen to Ontario.

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Iowa (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Rem Pitlick from Laval (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Returned G Nico Daws to Utica (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Recalled RWs Hudson Fasching, Simon Holmstrom and C Cole Bardreau from Bridgeport (AHL). Reassigned LW Collin Adams from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Nikita Zaitsev from Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Placed LW Kieffer Bellows on waivers.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned F Jeffrey Viel to San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned LW Bennett MacArthur from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned LW Phil Di Giuseppe to Abbotsford (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Daniil Miromanov from Henderson (AHL). Recalled D Peter DiLiberatore from Savannah (ECHL) to Henderson.

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled F Drake Rymsha from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Assigned G Logan Flodell to Allen (ECHL).

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Recalled F Jimmy Lambert from Worcester (ECHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Released D Adrien Beraldo from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

HERSHEY BEARS — REturned D Michael Kim to South Carolina (ECHL). Released RW Kevin O’Neil from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned D Simon Kubicek to Newfoundland.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Released D Darren Brady from a professional tryout contract.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Loaned F Colin Theisen to Atlanta (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Assigned G Jake Theut to Adirondack (ECHL).

ECHL

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed G Chase Perry. Activated F Tanner Eberle from injured reserve. Placed F Ben Freeman and G Michael McNiven on injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated D Victor Hadfield from reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated F Daniel D’Amico from injured reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Claimed F/D Chad Pietroniro from Newfoundland and placed him on reserve. Placed F Tyler Hinman on injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Released D Jamie Dorsey. Activated F Karl El-Mir from reserve. Placed F matthew Barnaby on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated Ds Evan Wardley and Benton Maass from reserve. Placed Ds Chase Stewart and Carter Allen on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Placed F Brett McKenzie on injured reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Cedric Pare to Colorado (AHL). Acquired F Kenny Hausinger from Norfolk. Placed D Kyle Rhodes on reserve. Placed D Jordan Muzzillo on injured reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Claimed F Westin Michaud from Savannah.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Billy Jerry.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Curtis Ofori to a three-year contract.

National Women’s Soccer League

PORTLAND THORNS — Announced the club is for sale.

COLLEGE

NEBRASKA — Announced the hiring for football of Marcus Satterfield as offensive coordinator, E.J. Barthel running backs, Evan Cooper secondary, Ed Foley special teams, Terrance Knighton defensive line and Corey Campbell as strength coach.

SOUTH ALABAMA — Extended the contract of head football coach Kane Wommack.

WOFFORD — Promoted Shawn Watson from football interim coach to full-time head coach.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.