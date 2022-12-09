Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alamo-Navajo 43, Fort Sumner 35 Belen 50, Cottonwood Classical 9 Bernalillo 57, East Mountain 15 Capitan 28,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamo-Navajo 43, Fort Sumner 35

Belen 50, Cottonwood Classical 9

Bernalillo 57, East Mountain 15

Capitan 28, Gateway Christian 14

Dexter 60, Cloudcroft 28

Dora 42, Reserve 26

Farmington 61, Cleveland 45

Hobbs 63, Santa Fe Indian 25

Hope Christian 49, Eldorado 41

Kirtland Central 50, Pojoaque 5

Las Cruces 56, Clovis 46

Legacy 34, Tse Yi Gai 30

Logan 71, Estancia 28

Lovington 50, Del Norte 34

Magdalena 58, Cobre 22

Mayfield 46, Albuquerque Academy 28

Melrose 46, Goddard 45

Mesa Vista 55, Taos 51

Moriarty 38, Aztec 25

Navajo Prep 49, Espanola Valley 33

Pecos 44, Capital 43

Rio Rancho 55, Grants 28

Sandia Prep 56, Highland 55

Shiprock 49, Newcomb 29

Silver 42, Socorro 22

St. Pius X 54, Santa Fe 36

Thoreau 71, Shiprock Northwest 13

Valencia 52, Miyamura 28

Volcano Vista 51, Centennial 45

___

