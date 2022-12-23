BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Sports on TV for December 24-25

The Associated Press

December 23, 2022, 11:30 AM

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, December 24
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 p.m.

ESPN — The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego St., Honolulu

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Buffalo at Chicago, New Orleans at Cleveland, Houston at Tennessee, Cincinnati at New England

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Kansas City, NY Giants at Minnesota, Detroit at Carolina, Atlanta at Baltimore

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Washington at San Francisco

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Dallas

8:15 p.m.

NFLN — Las Vegas at Pittsburgh

SKIING
5 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Cup, Copper Mountain, Colo. (Taped)

TENNIS
9 a.m.

TENNIS — World Tennis League: Final —

Sunday, December 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Honolulu

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Honolulu

4:30 p.m.

FOX — DePaul at Creighton

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Honolulu

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: TBD, Championship, Honolulu

NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at New York

ESPN — Philadelphia at New York

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at New York (Stephen A’s World)

2:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Dallas

ESPN — LA Lakers at Dallas

5 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee at Boston

ESPN — Milwaukee at Boston

8 p.m.

ABC — Memphis at Golden State

ESPN — Memphis at Golden State

10:30 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Denver

ESPN — Phoenix at Denver

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

FOX — Green Bay at Miami

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Denver at LA Rams

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at Arizona —

