SMU Mustangs and the Iona Gaels square off in Honolulu, Hawaii

Iona Gaels (7-3, 2-0 MAAC) vs. SMU Mustangs (3-7)

Honolulu; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -10; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The SMU Mustangs take on the Iona Gaels at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Mustangs are 3-7 in non-conference play. SMU averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 1- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Gaels have a 5-3 record in non-conference games. Iona ranks fifth in the MAAC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Quinn Slazinski averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhruic Phelps is scoring 19.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 13.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 38.9% for SMU.

Walter Clayton Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 16.6 points and 4.6 assists for Iona.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

