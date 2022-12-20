Omaha visits Iowa State after Jungers’ 20-point game

Omaha Mavericks (5-8, 1-0 Summit) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-2) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes…

Omaha Mavericks (5-8, 1-0 Summit) at Iowa State Cyclones (9-2)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha takes on the Iowa State Cyclones after Luke Jungers scored 20 points in Omaha’s 83-66 win over the Denver Pioneers.

The Cyclones have gone 7-0 at home. Iowa State ranks ninth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 31.1 rebounds. Aljaz Kunc leads the Cyclones with 5.9 boards.

The Mavericks are 0-7 in road games. Omaha has a 3-8 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaren Holmes is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Cyclones. Caleb Grill is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Kyle Luedtke averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 88.9% from beyond the arc. Marquel Sutton is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.