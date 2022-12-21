Johnson out indefinitely for No. 18 Indiana after surgery

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana starting guard Xavier Johnson has had foot surgery and will be out indefinitely for the…

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana starting guard Xavier Johnson has had foot surgery and will be out indefinitely for the 18th-ranked Hoosiers, the team announced Wednesday.

The fifth-year senior was injured during a 84-62 loss at No. 8 Kansas on Saturday. Indiana (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) said in a statement that it remains hopeful Johnson will return later this season.

Johnson missed Indiana’s 96-72 victory over Elon on Tuesday but played in the previous 11 games. He ranks second on the team in scoring at 9.9 points per game while leading the Hoosiers in assists (54) and steals (13). The Virginia native has scored 1,674 career points, playing his first three seasons at Pittsburgh and the last two with the Hoosiers.

Junior Trey Galloway and freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino started in the Hoosiers’ backcourt on Tuesday and combined for 19 points, 10 assists and three steals.

Indiana is scheduled to return to action Friday against Kennesaw State (8-4) before resuming Big Ten play on Jan. 5. at Iowa.

