All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|23
|17
|5
|1
|0
|35
|93
|61
|Worcester
|23
|16
|6
|1
|0
|33
|88
|66
|Reading
|19
|12
|6
|1
|0
|25
|62
|50
|Trois-Rivieres
|21
|11
|9
|1
|0
|23
|69
|74
|Maine
|21
|10
|10
|1
|0
|21
|65
|65
|Adirondack
|19
|5
|10
|3
|1
|14
|51
|69
|Norfolk
|22
|3
|18
|1
|0
|7
|52
|105
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|20
|13
|4
|2
|1
|29
|65
|51
|South Carolina
|19
|12
|5
|1
|1
|26
|70
|55
|Atlanta
|19
|12
|6
|1
|0
|25
|60
|51
|Greenville
|21
|10
|6
|5
|0
|25
|59
|63
|Jacksonville
|21
|12
|9
|0
|0
|24
|62
|59
|Savannah
|19
|9
|7
|3
|0
|21
|58
|55
|Orlando
|21
|6
|10
|4
|1
|17
|57
|75
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|22
|15
|6
|1
|0
|31
|80
|63
|Cincinnati
|20
|13
|3
|2
|2
|30
|73
|51
|Wheeling
|21
|11
|10
|0
|0
|22
|58
|59
|Kalamazoo
|20
|10
|9
|1
|0
|21
|52
|56
|Toledo
|20
|8
|10
|1
|1
|18
|53
|60
|Fort Wayne
|19
|6
|8
|3
|2
|17
|67
|83
|Iowa
|20
|4
|9
|6
|1
|15
|61
|84
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|20
|16
|3
|1
|0
|33
|84
|41
|Rapid City
|22
|13
|9
|0
|0
|26
|80
|69
|Wichita
|22
|12
|8
|2
|0
|26
|62
|61
|Kansas City
|19
|8
|8
|3
|0
|19
|67
|73
|Tulsa
|19
|7
|7
|5
|0
|19
|58
|72
|Utah
|21
|9
|12
|0
|0
|18
|58
|72
|Allen
|19
|6
|12
|1
|0
|13
|53
|74
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 3, Iowa 2
Allen 3, Reading 1
Atlanta 5, Orlando 2
Indy 5, Fort Wayne 4
Jacksonville 4, Utah 1
Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 2
Idaho 5, Worcester 1
South Carolina 4, Greenville 3
Trois-Rivieres 3, Maine 2
Florida 6, Savannah 2
Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2
Rapid City 2, Wichita 1
Saturday’s Games
Newfoundland 4, Iowa 3
Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 2
Norfolk 6, Adirondack 4
Atlanta 5, Orlando 3
Jacksonville 4, Utah 1
Wheeling 5, Kalamazoo 0
Greenville 3, South Carolina 1
Idaho 4, Worcester 1
Toledo 4, Indy 1
Fort Wayne 5, Cincinnati 2
Tulsa 3, Kansas City 2
Wichita 4, Rapid City 1
Sunday’s Games
Allen at Reading, 3 p.m.
Adirondack at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.
Idaho at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
