All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 23 17 5 1…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 23 17 5 1 0 35 93 61 Worcester 23 16 6 1 0 33 88 66 Reading 19 12 6 1 0 25 62 50 Trois-Rivieres 21 11 9 1 0 23 69 74 Maine 21 10 10 1 0 21 65 65 Adirondack 19 5 10 3 1 14 51 69 Norfolk 22 3 18 1 0 7 52 105

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 20 13 4 2 1 29 65 51 South Carolina 19 12 5 1 1 26 70 55 Atlanta 19 12 6 1 0 25 60 51 Greenville 21 10 6 5 0 25 59 63 Jacksonville 21 12 9 0 0 24 62 59 Savannah 19 9 7 3 0 21 58 55 Orlando 21 6 10 4 1 17 57 75

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 22 15 6 1 0 31 80 63 Cincinnati 20 13 3 2 2 30 73 51 Wheeling 21 11 10 0 0 22 58 59 Kalamazoo 20 10 9 1 0 21 52 56 Toledo 20 8 10 1 1 18 53 60 Fort Wayne 19 6 8 3 2 17 67 83 Iowa 20 4 9 6 1 15 61 84

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 20 16 3 1 0 33 84 41 Rapid City 22 13 9 0 0 26 80 69 Wichita 22 12 8 2 0 26 62 61 Kansas City 19 8 8 3 0 19 67 73 Tulsa 19 7 7 5 0 19 58 72 Utah 21 9 12 0 0 18 58 72 Allen 19 6 12 1 0 13 53 74

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 3, Iowa 2

Allen 3, Reading 1

Atlanta 5, Orlando 2

Indy 5, Fort Wayne 4

Jacksonville 4, Utah 1

Kalamazoo 3, Toledo 2

Idaho 5, Worcester 1

South Carolina 4, Greenville 3

Trois-Rivieres 3, Maine 2

Florida 6, Savannah 2

Cincinnati 3, Wheeling 2

Rapid City 2, Wichita 1

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Iowa 3

Maine 4, Trois-Rivieres 2

Norfolk 6, Adirondack 4

Atlanta 5, Orlando 3

Jacksonville 4, Utah 1

Wheeling 5, Kalamazoo 0

Greenville 3, South Carolina 1

Idaho 4, Worcester 1

Toledo 4, Indy 1

Fort Wayne 5, Cincinnati 2

Tulsa 3, Kansas City 2

Wichita 4, Rapid City 1

Sunday’s Games

Allen at Reading, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Norfolk, 3:05 p.m.

Idaho at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

