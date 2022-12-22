BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Dubar scores 23, Hofstra knocks off SUNY-Old Westbury 96-48

The Associated Press

December 22, 2022, 2:32 PM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Darlinstone Dubar had 23 points and Hofstra beat SUNY-Old Westbury 96-48 on Thursday.

Dubar added seven rebounds for the Pride (7-6). Amar’e Marshall added 15 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc, and they also had six rebounds and six assists. Tyler Thomas was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Zachary Cummings led the Panthers in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. SUNY-Old Westbury also got seven points and 11 rebounds from Max Weinberg. In addition, Chris Smith had six points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

