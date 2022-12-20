Dartmouth takes on UMass, looks to end 4-game slide

Dartmouth Big Green (4-9) at UMass Minutemen (8-3) Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -13; over/under…

Dartmouth Big Green (4-9) at UMass Minutemen (8-3)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMass -13; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth aims to stop its four-game skid with a victory against UMass.

The Minutemen have gone 2-2 in home games. UMass is sixth in the A-10 scoring 70.2 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Big Green are 1-5 in road games. Dartmouth is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Fernandes is averaging 11.4 points and 3.4 assists for the Minutemen. Matt Cross is averaging 11.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for UMass.

Cade Haskins averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc. Dame Adelekun is shooting 48.3% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Big Green: 3-7, averaging 65.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

