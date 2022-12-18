Chattanooga hosts Belmont following Sheppard’s 33-point showing

Belmont Bruins (6-5, 1-1 MVC) at Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -5.5;…

Belmont Bruins (6-5, 1-1 MVC) at Chattanooga Mocs (8-3)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chattanooga -5.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits the Chattanooga Mocs after Ben Sheppard scored 33 points in Belmont’s 85-75 overtime loss to the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Mocs are 5-1 on their home court. Chattanooga is seventh in the SoCon with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Alexis averaging 1.5.

The Bruins have gone 1-3 away from home. Belmont is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Stephens is averaging 21.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 blocks for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Sheppard is averaging 20.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bruins. Cade Tyson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Belmont.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Bruins: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.