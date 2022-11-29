Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Named Ramon Vasquez bench coach. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Named Ramon Vasquez bench coach.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Named Charlie Montoyo bench coach, Ethan Katz pitching coach, Curt Hasler bullpen coach, Jose Castro hitting coach, Chris Johnson assistant hitting coach, Daryl Boston first base coach, Eddie Rodriguez third base coach, Mike Tosar major league field coordinator and Geoff Head senior director of sports performance.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with 1B Jose Abreu on a three-year contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with C Luke Maile on a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with 1B Carlos Santana on a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with INF Jeimer Candelario and OF Stone Garrett on one-year contracts.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Exercised the contract options on RHPs Albert Chavez, Cameron Pferrer, Evy Rubial, Darrien Williams, Sean Hughes, Cas Silber and Alex Wagner, Cs Cooper Edwards, Luke Harper and Andres Sthormes, OF Rodney Tennie and INFs Harrison DiNicola and Andres Rios.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Sam Loda.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Traded INF Santiago Chirino and RHP Yasel Sanatna to Lake Erie in exchange fro RHP Mark Moclair and OF Austin White.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed OF Liam McArthur to a contract extension. Signed RHP Erasmo Pinales.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed INF Ethan Stern.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed UT Chase Dawson and INF Wyatt Stapp to contract extensions.

trois-rivieres aigles — Signed C Easley De La Cruz.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Christian James to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Signed G Kemba Walker to a rest-of-season contract.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived F Feron Hunt.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed F Alize Johnson to a rest-of-season contract. Waived G Jordan Hall.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Waived S Tae Daley.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed S Adrian Colbert. Promoted DB A.J. Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed DB Eddie Jackson and WR Darnell Mooney on injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Owen Carney and WR Tyron Johnson to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Tae Davis to the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived DE Tarell Basham.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Jarren Williams to the practice squad. Released WR Josh Johnson from the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived S Johnathan Abram. Signed S Innis Gaines. Signed TE Nick Guggemos to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Melvin Gordon to the practice squad. Released RB Wayne Gallman and C Austin Reiter from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Tyler Hall. Placed CB Anthony Averett on injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and RB Larry Roundtree III to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Allen Robinson on injured reserve.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Announced CB Andrew Booth will miss the remainder of the season.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed LB Jahlani Tavai to a two-year contract extension.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Kenny Young to the practice squad. Placed G Drew Desjarlais on injured reserve.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OL Devery Hamilton, DB Trenton Thompson and LB Quincy Roche to the practice squad. Released WR Robert Foster from the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Jonathan Ward and S Kai Nacua to the practice squad. Released DE Marquiss Spencer and WR Diontae Spencer from the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released OT Roderick Johnson and RB Kennedy Brooks from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed DL Renell Wren to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed DL Kemoko Turay to the practice squad. Released CB Ka’dar Hollman from the practice squad.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LB J.J. Russell to the practice squad. Activated CB Anthony Chesley from the practice squad injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed WR Reggie Roberson Jr. to the practice squad.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Adam Bighill to a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension. Loaned C Fredrik Karlstrom to Texas (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned D Billy Sweezey to Cleveland (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Returned C Lias Andersson to Ontario (AHL). Recalled LW Samuel Fagemo and D Jordan Spence from Ontario.

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned G Zane McIntyre to Iowa (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Returned C Jackson Cates to Lehigh Valley (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Returned C Nikita Alexandrov to Springfield (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Loaned LW Vasily Podkolzin and D Jack Rathbone to Abbotsford (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Signed D Brandon Davidson to a one-year contract.

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled F Trenton Bliss from Toledo (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Returned C Ryan Francis to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). Recalled G Joseph Vrbetic from Trois-Rivieres.

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Assigned G Nolan Maier to Reading (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired D Anton Stralman.

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed D Andrew Nielsen to professional tryout contract (PTO).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Darren Brady to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Returned G Jack LaFontaine to Orlando (ECHL).

ECHL

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released F Vladislav Mikhalchuk. Loaned G Jake Theut to Utica (AHL).

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Tyler Kobryn.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed D Daniel Maggio.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Loaned D Darren Brady to San Jose (AHL).

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F/D Chad Pietroniro.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed F Sam Hu and placed him on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed G Brandon Halverson.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated F Patrick Guay from reserve. Placed F Logan Drevitch on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Placed F Riley McKay on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Andrew Nielsen to San Diego (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

AUSTIN FC — Signed F Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez to a one-year contract.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Announced F Alexander Alvarado’s purchase option exercised by Liga Deportiva Universitaria of Ecuador’s Liga Pro Betcris.

COLLEGE

DAYTON — Announced the retirement of head football coach Rick Chamberlin.

KENTUCKY — Announced football offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello was fired.

MONMOUTH (NJ)— Named Chris Schifano director of basketball operations.

NORTHWESTERN — Announced defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil, defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receiver coach Dennis Springer were fired.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.