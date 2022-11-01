Sports on TV for Wednesday, November 2

|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Wednesday, November 2
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Exhibition: Westminster (Mo.) at Utah
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Exhibition: Concordia-Irvine at UCLA
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.
|3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Durham, N.C.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — W. Michigan at Bowling Green
ESPNU — Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Boston College at North Carolina, First Round
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Notre Dame at Clemson, First Round
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
|10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Gonzaga at Santa Clara
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
|8 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas
|9 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Nebraska
|GOLF
|11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, First Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan
|2 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific: First Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
FOX — World Series: Houston at Philadelphia, Game 4
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Cleveland
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at Portland
ESPN2 — Memphis at Portland (Stephen A’s World)
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Buffalo
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin
|6 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Early Rounds; WTA Finals Round Robin —
