NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Lucas Oil 150 Results

Friday At Phoenix Raceway Avondale, Ariz. Lap length: 1.00 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Zane Smith, Ford, 154…

Listen now to WTOP News

Friday

At Phoenix Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Zane Smith, Ford, 154 laps, 50 points.

2. (6) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 154, 40.

3. (12) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 154, 37.

4. (10) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 154, 49.

5. (5) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 154, 43.

6. (13) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 154, 39.

7. (3) Corey Heim, Toyota, 154, 46.

8. (4) Tanner Gray, Ford, 154, 29.

9. (15) Kaden Honeycutt, Toyota, 154, 28.

10. (22) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 154, 27.

11. (23) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 154, 26.

12. (9) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 154, 36.

13. (2) Layne Riggs, Toyota, 154, 25.

14. (24) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 154, 23.

15. (20) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 154, 22.

16. (17) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 154, 21.

17. (21) Taylor Gray, Ford, 154, 22.

18. (32) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 154, 19.

19. (19) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 154, 18.

20. (8) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 154, 17.

21. (26) Dean Thompson, Chevrolet, 154, 16.

22. (11) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 153, 15.

23. (31) Tyler Hill, Toyota, 152, 14.

24. (30) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 152, 13.

25. (25) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 152, 12.

26. (28) Chris Hacker, Toyota, 152, 11.

27. (29) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 152, 10.

28. (27) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 152, 9.

29. (16) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 151, 8.

30. (7) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 151, 9.

31. (14) Hailie Deegan, Ford, accident, 133, 6.

32. (18) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, accident, 106, 5.

33. (33) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, tooslow, 63, 4.

34. (34) Keith McGee, Toyota, dvp, 15, 3.

35. (35) Armani Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 6, 2.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 89.007 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 43 minutes, 49 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.236 seconds.

Caution Flags: 7 for 41 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Z.Smith 0-1; L.Riggs 2-6; Z.Smith 7-48; J.Nemechek 49; C.Heim 50-54; J.Nemechek 55-86; Z.Smith 87-93; J.Nemechek 94-97; C.Smith 98-105; J.Nemechek 106-111; Z.Smith 112-136; J.Nemechek 137; S.Friesen 138-143; B.Rhodes 144-151; C.Smith 152; Z.Smith 153-154

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): Z.Smith, 5 times for 77 laps; J.Nemechek, 5 times for 44 laps; C.Smith, 2 times for 9 laps; B.Rhodes, 1 time for 8 laps; S.Friesen, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Heim, 1 time for 5 laps; L.Riggs, 1 time for 5 laps.

Wins: Z.Smith, 3; C.Smith, 3; T.Majeski, 2; J.Nemechek, 2; C.Heim, 2; B.Rhodes, 1; S.Friesen, 1; G.Enfinger, 1; M.DiBenedetto, 1; R.Preece, 1; P.Kligerman, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. Z.Smith, 4000; 2. C.Smith, 4000; 3. T.Majeski, 4000; 4. B.Rhodes, 4000; 5. J.Nemechek, 2236; 6. S.Friesen, 2233; 7. G.Enfinger, 2227; 8. C.Eckes, 2221; 9. M.Crafton, 2172; 10. C.Hocevar, 2159; 11. D.Kraus, 569; 12. T.Ankrum, 560; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 506; 14. C.Heim, 459; 15. T.Gray, 458; 16. C.Purdy, 432.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.