AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano wins at Phoenix Raceway to earn his second NASCAR championship.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
November 6, 2022, 6:40 PM
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano wins at Phoenix Raceway to earn his second NASCAR championship.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.