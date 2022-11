All Times EST Sunday, Nov. 6 Division Semifinal Montreal 28, Hamilton 17 BC 30, Calgary 16 Sunday, Nov. 13 Division…

All Times EST Sunday, Nov. 6 Division Semifinal

Montreal 28, Hamilton 17

BC 30, Calgary 16

Sunday, Nov. 13 Division Final

Toronto 34, Montreal 27

Winnipeg 28, BC 20

Sunday, Nov. 20 Grey Cup

Toronto 24, Winnepeg 23

