Cadence Bank Houston Open Par Scores

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 4:45 PM

Sunday

At Memorial Park Golf Course

Houston

Purse: $8.4 million

Yardage: 7,412; Par: 70

Final Round

Tony Finau 65-62-68-69—264 -16
Tyson Alexander 66-66-70-66—268 -12
Ben Taylor 66-68-65-70—269 -11
Trey Mullinax 67-66-72-67—272 -8
Alex Noren 65-66-73-68—272 -8
Alex Smalley 71-64-70-67—272 -8
Adam Hadwin 70-65-70-68—273 -7
Aaron Rai 70-64-70-69—273 -7
Joseph Bramlett 70-65-70-69—274 -6
Joel Dahmen 67-68-68-71—274 -6
Stephan Jaeger 70-67-70-67—274 -6
Keith Mitchell 66-70-70-68—274 -6
Justin Rose 67-69-66-72—274 -6
Scottie Scheffler 70-66-71-67—274 -6
Gary Woodland 69-67-67-71—274 -6
Wyndham Clark 66-68-68-73—275 -5
Jason Day 69-69-69-68—275 -5
Ben Griffin 67-67-71-70—275 -5
Mackenzie Hughes 66-68-70-71—275 -5
Scott Piercy 67-70-67-71—275 -5
Patrick Rodgers 68-63-73-71—275 -5
Martin Laird 68-69-73-66—276 -4
David Lipsky 66-73-70-67—276 -4
Sahith Theegala 71-68-73-64—276 -4
Aaron Wise 65-71-71-69—276 -4
Callum Tarren 73-66-70-68—277 -3
Ryan Armour 72-68-66-72—278 -2
Austin Cook 68-67-71-72—278 -2
James Hahn 68-65-71-74—278 -2
Cole Hammer 74-65-71-68—278 -2
Russell Knox 69-65-70-74—278 -2
Maverick McNealy 67-72-69-70—278 -2
Davis Riley 71-64-71-72—278 -2
Kyle Westmoreland 68-72-69-69—278 -2
Eric Cole 71-68-69-71—279 -1
Si Woo Kim 68-69-69-73—279 -1
Andrew Putnam 68-70-71-70—279 -1
Carl Yuan 67-66-77-69—279 -1
Harris English 69-69-69-73—280 E
Harry Hall 69-70-72-69—280 E
Adam Svensson 73-67-72-68—280 E
Travis Vick 68-69-71-72—280 E
Erik Barnes 68-71-70-72—281 +1
Will Gordon 68-71-73-69—281 +1
Davis Thompson 68-71-74-68—281 +1
Kevin Tway 71-69-70-71—281 +1
Zack Fischer 69-70-74-69—282 +2
Seonghyeon Kim 68-70-74-70—282 +2
Michael Kim 70-68-73-71—282 +2
Francesco Molinari 69-71-72-70—282 +2
Justin Suh 69-68-71-74—282 +2
Robby Shelton 71-68-73-71—283 +3
Byeong Hun An 70-67-75-72—284 +4
Denny McCarthy 67-72-70-75—284 +4
Matthew NeSmith 74-64-78-68—284 +4
Nick Watney 69-71-72-72—284 +4
Stewart Cink 68-71-74-72—285 +5
Zach Johnson 69-70-72-74—285 +5
Luke List 69-70-69-77—285 +5
Taylor Montgomery 71-68-76-70—285 +5
Sam Stevens 70-69-71-75—285 +5
Paul Haley 72-68-74-72—286 +6
Brandon Wu 71-69-71-75—286 +6
Seung-Yul Noh 71-67-74-75—287 +7
Matthias Schwab 73-65-77-72—287 +7
Taylor Pendrith 66-72-71-79—288 +8
Max McGreevy 66-73-75-77—291 +11
Zecheng Dou 67-72-76-78—293 +13
Brendan Steele 67-70-73-WD

