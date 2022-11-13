Cadence Bank Houston Open Par Scores

Sunday At Memorial Park Golf Course Houston Purse: $8.4 million Yardage: 7,412; Par: 70 Final Round Tony Finau 65-62-68-69—264 -16…

Sunday

At Memorial Park Golf Course

Houston

Purse: $8.4 million

Yardage: 7,412; Par: 70

Final Round

Tony Finau 65-62-68-69—264 -16 Tyson Alexander 66-66-70-66—268 -12 Ben Taylor 66-68-65-70—269 -11 Trey Mullinax 67-66-72-67—272 -8 Alex Noren 65-66-73-68—272 -8 Alex Smalley 71-64-70-67—272 -8 Adam Hadwin 70-65-70-68—273 -7 Aaron Rai 70-64-70-69—273 -7 Joseph Bramlett 70-65-70-69—274 -6 Joel Dahmen 67-68-68-71—274 -6 Stephan Jaeger 70-67-70-67—274 -6 Keith Mitchell 66-70-70-68—274 -6 Justin Rose 67-69-66-72—274 -6 Scottie Scheffler 70-66-71-67—274 -6 Gary Woodland 69-67-67-71—274 -6 Wyndham Clark 66-68-68-73—275 -5 Jason Day 69-69-69-68—275 -5 Ben Griffin 67-67-71-70—275 -5 Mackenzie Hughes 66-68-70-71—275 -5 Scott Piercy 67-70-67-71—275 -5 Patrick Rodgers 68-63-73-71—275 -5 Martin Laird 68-69-73-66—276 -4 David Lipsky 66-73-70-67—276 -4 Sahith Theegala 71-68-73-64—276 -4 Aaron Wise 65-71-71-69—276 -4 Callum Tarren 73-66-70-68—277 -3 Ryan Armour 72-68-66-72—278 -2 Austin Cook 68-67-71-72—278 -2 James Hahn 68-65-71-74—278 -2 Cole Hammer 74-65-71-68—278 -2 Russell Knox 69-65-70-74—278 -2 Maverick McNealy 67-72-69-70—278 -2 Davis Riley 71-64-71-72—278 -2 Kyle Westmoreland 68-72-69-69—278 -2 Eric Cole 71-68-69-71—279 -1 Si Woo Kim 68-69-69-73—279 -1 Andrew Putnam 68-70-71-70—279 -1 Carl Yuan 67-66-77-69—279 -1 Harris English 69-69-69-73—280 E Harry Hall 69-70-72-69—280 E Adam Svensson 73-67-72-68—280 E Travis Vick 68-69-71-72—280 E Erik Barnes 68-71-70-72—281 +1 Will Gordon 68-71-73-69—281 +1 Davis Thompson 68-71-74-68—281 +1 Kevin Tway 71-69-70-71—281 +1 Zack Fischer 69-70-74-69—282 +2 Seonghyeon Kim 68-70-74-70—282 +2 Michael Kim 70-68-73-71—282 +2 Francesco Molinari 69-71-72-70—282 +2 Justin Suh 69-68-71-74—282 +2 Robby Shelton 71-68-73-71—283 +3 Byeong Hun An 70-67-75-72—284 +4 Denny McCarthy 67-72-70-75—284 +4 Matthew NeSmith 74-64-78-68—284 +4 Nick Watney 69-71-72-72—284 +4 Stewart Cink 68-71-74-72—285 +5 Zach Johnson 69-70-72-74—285 +5 Luke List 69-70-69-77—285 +5 Taylor Montgomery 71-68-76-70—285 +5 Sam Stevens 70-69-71-75—285 +5 Paul Haley 72-68-74-72—286 +6 Brandon Wu 71-69-71-75—286 +6 Seung-Yul Noh 71-67-74-75—287 +7 Matthias Schwab 73-65-77-72—287 +7 Taylor Pendrith 66-72-71-79—288 +8 Max McGreevy 66-73-75-77—291 +11 Zecheng Dou 67-72-76-78—293 +13 Brendan Steele 67-70-73-WD

