AL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the American League.
|Name,
|Affiliation
|Chapter
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Dave Ginsburg, The Associated Press
|BAL
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Witt
|Jr.
|Rich Dubroff, BaltimoreBaseball.com
|BAL
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Kwan
|David Laurila, FanGraphs
|BOS
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Kwan
|Rob Bradford, WEEI.com
|BOS
|Rodriguez
|Kwan
|Rutschman
|Scott Gregor, Daily Herald
|CHI
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Kwan
|Scott Merkin, MLB.com
|CHI
|Rodriguez
|Kwan
|Rutschman
|Tom Withers, The Associated Press
|CLE
|Rodriguez
|Kwan
|Witt
|Jr.
|Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com
|CLE
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Kwan
|Jason Beck, MLB.com
|DET
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Kwan
|Evan Woodbery, MLive Media Group
|DET
|Rodriguez
|Kwan
|Rutschman
|Alyson Footer, MLB.com
|HOU
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Pena
|Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press
|HOU
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Kirby
|David Brown, Bally Sports
|KC
|Rodriguez
|Kwan
|Rutschman
|Vahe Gregorian, Kansas City Star
|KC
|Rodriguez
|Witt
|Jr.
|Pena
|Nobuhiro Saito, Nikkan Sports News
|LA
|Rodriguez
|Kwan
|Rutschman
|Jeff Fletcher, OC Register
|LA
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Kwan
|Dave Campbell, The Associated Press
|MIN
|Rodriguez
|Kwan
|Rutschman
|Dan Hayes, The Athletic
|MIN
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Kwan
|Pete Caldera, Bergen Record
|NY
|Rodriguez
|Kwan
|Rutschman
|Erik Boland, New York Newsday
|NY
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Kwan
|Steve Kroner, San Francisco Chronicle
|OAK
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Kwan
|Melissa Lockard, The Athletic
|OAK
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Witt
|Jr.
|Matt Calkins, Seattle Times
|SEA
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Kwan
|Tim Booth, The Associated Press
|SEA
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Kwan
|Adam Berry, MLB.com
|TB
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Kwan
|Mark Topkin, Tampa Bay Times
|TB
|Rodriguez
|Kwan
|Rutschman
|Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News
|TEX
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Kwan
|Jaeho Kim, MK Sports
|TEX
|Rodriguez
|Rutschman
|Kwan
|Ben Nicholson-Smith, Sportsnet.ca
|TOR
|Rutschman
|Rodriguez
|Witt
|Jr.
|Scott Mitchell, TSN
|TOR
|Rodriguez
|Kwan
|Rutschman
