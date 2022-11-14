ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
AL Rookie of the Year Ballots

The Associated Press

November 14, 2022, 7:23 PM

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the American League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd
Dave Ginsburg, The Associated Press BAL Rodriguez Rutschman Witt Jr.
Rich Dubroff, BaltimoreBaseball.com BAL Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan
David Laurila, FanGraphs BOS Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan
Rob Bradford, WEEI.com BOS Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman
Scott Gregor, Daily Herald CHI Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan
Scott Merkin, MLB.com CHI Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman
Tom Withers, The Associated Press CLE Rodriguez Kwan Witt Jr.
Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com CLE Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan
Jason Beck, MLB.com DET Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan
Evan Woodbery, MLive Media Group DET Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman
Alyson Footer, MLB.com HOU Rodriguez Rutschman Pena
Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press HOU Rodriguez Rutschman Kirby
David Brown, Bally Sports KC Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman
Vahe Gregorian, Kansas City Star KC Rodriguez Witt Jr. Pena
Nobuhiro Saito, Nikkan Sports News LA Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman
Jeff Fletcher, OC Register LA Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan
Dave Campbell, The Associated Press MIN Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman
Dan Hayes, The Athletic MIN Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan
Pete Caldera, Bergen Record NY Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman
Erik Boland, New York Newsday NY Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan
Steve Kroner, San Francisco Chronicle OAK Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan
Melissa Lockard, The Athletic OAK Rodriguez Rutschman Witt Jr.
Matt Calkins, Seattle Times SEA Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan
Tim Booth, The Associated Press SEA Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan
Adam Berry, MLB.com TB Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan
Mark Topkin, Tampa Bay Times TB Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman
Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News TEX Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan
Jaeho Kim, MK Sports TEX Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan
Ben Nicholson-Smith, Sportsnet.ca TOR Rutschman Rodriguez Witt Jr.
Scott Mitchell, TSN TOR Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman

