AL Rookie of the Year Ballots

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the American League. Name, Affiliation…

A breakdown of the 30 individual ballots, submitted by two writers representing each city in the American League.

Name, Affiliation Chapter 1st 2nd 3rd Dave Ginsburg, The Associated Press BAL Rodriguez Rutschman Witt Jr. Rich Dubroff, BaltimoreBaseball.com BAL Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan David Laurila, FanGraphs BOS Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan Rob Bradford, WEEI.com BOS Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman Scott Gregor, Daily Herald CHI Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan Scott Merkin, MLB.com CHI Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman Tom Withers, The Associated Press CLE Rodriguez Kwan Witt Jr. Anthony Castrovince, MLB.com CLE Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan Jason Beck, MLB.com DET Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan Evan Woodbery, MLive Media Group DET Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman Alyson Footer, MLB.com HOU Rodriguez Rutschman Pena Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press HOU Rodriguez Rutschman Kirby David Brown, Bally Sports KC Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman Vahe Gregorian, Kansas City Star KC Rodriguez Witt Jr. Pena Nobuhiro Saito, Nikkan Sports News LA Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman Jeff Fletcher, OC Register LA Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan Dave Campbell, The Associated Press MIN Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman Dan Hayes, The Athletic MIN Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan Pete Caldera, Bergen Record NY Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman Erik Boland, New York Newsday NY Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan Steve Kroner, San Francisco Chronicle OAK Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan Melissa Lockard, The Athletic OAK Rodriguez Rutschman Witt Jr. Matt Calkins, Seattle Times SEA Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan Tim Booth, The Associated Press SEA Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan Adam Berry, MLB.com TB Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan Mark Topkin, Tampa Bay Times TB Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman Evan Grant, Dallas Morning News TEX Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan Jaeho Kim, MK Sports TEX Rodriguez Rutschman Kwan Ben Nicholson-Smith, Sportsnet.ca TOR Rutschman Rodriguez Witt Jr. Scott Mitchell, TSN TOR Rodriguez Kwan Rutschman

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.