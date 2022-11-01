2022 Gold Glove Winners

American League P — Shane Bieber, Cleveland C — Jose Trevino, New York 1B — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto 2B…

American League

P — Shane Bieber, Cleveland

C — Jose Trevino, New York

1B — Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto

2B — Andres Gimenez, Cleveland

3B — Ramon Urias, Baltimore

SS — Jeremy Pena, Houston

LF — Steven Kwan, Cleveland

CF — Myles Straw, Cleveland

RF — Kyle Tucker, Houston

National League

P — Max Fried, Atlanta

C — J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia

1B — Christian Walker, Arizona

2B — Brendan Rodgers, Colorado

3B — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis

SS — Dansby Swanson, Atlanta

LF — Ian Happ, Chicago

CF — Trent Grisham, San Diego

RF — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.