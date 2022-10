All Times EST Sunday, Oct. 16 Quarterfinals Kansas City 2, Houston 1 Chicago at San Diego, 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct.…

All Times EST Sunday, Oct. 16 Quarterfinals

Kansas City 2, Houston 1

Chicago at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 Semifinals

Chicago/San Diego winner at Portland, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at OL Reign, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 Championship At Audi Field Washington, D.C.

Semifinals winners, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.