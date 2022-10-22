NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Baptist Health 200 Results

Saturday At Homestead-Miami Speedway Homestead, Fla. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (18) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 134…

Saturday

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Fla.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (18) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 134 laps, 56 points.

2. (6) Zane Smith, Ford, 134, 54.

3. (9) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 134, 49.

4. (1) Ryan Preece, Ford, 134, 42.

5. (19) Corey Heim, Toyota, 134, 34.

6. (2) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 134, 47.

7. (5) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 134, 40.

8. (20) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 134, 32.

9. (8) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 134, 30.

10. (4) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 134, 32.

11. (11) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 133, 26.

12. (22) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 133, 25.

13. (14) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 133, 27.

14. (23) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 133, 33.

15. (12) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 133, 22.

16. (10) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 133, 21.

17. (7) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 133, 20.

18. (16) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 133, 19.

19. (3) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 133, 18.

20. (21) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 133, 17.

21. (31) Max Gutierrez, Chevrolet, 133, 16.

22. (26) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 132, 15.

23. (27) Dean Thompson, Chevrolet, 132, 14.

24. (35) Brennan Poole, Toyota, 132, 13.

25. (25) Tanner Gray, Ford, 132, 12.

26. (29) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, 132, 11.

27. (15) Kaden Honeycutt, Toyota, 132, 10.

28. (33) Nick Leitz, Toyota, 131, 9.

29. (36) Tyler Hill, Toyota, 131, 8.

30. (30) Chad Chastain, Chevrolet, 131, 7.

31. (24) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 130, 6.

32. (34) Mason Maggio, Toyota, 129, 5.

33. (17) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 129, 4.

34. (28) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 129, 3.

35. (13) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 128, 2.

36. (32) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, brakes, 124, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 133.143 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 30 minutes, 35 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 4.524 seconds.

Caution Flags: 2 for 10 laps.

Lead Changes: 8 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Preece 0; B.Rhodes 1-32; Z.Smith 33-36; B.Rhodes 37-41; Z.Smith 42-63; R.Preece 64-65; T.Majeski 66-99; Ti.Hill 100-101; T.Majeski 102-134

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): T.Majeski, 2 times for 67 laps; B.Rhodes, 2 times for 37 laps; Z.Smith, 2 times for 26 laps; R.Preece, 1 time for 2 laps; Ti.Hill, 1 time for 2 laps.

Wins: C.Smith, 3; Z.Smith, 3; J.Nemechek, 2; C.Heim, 2; B.Rhodes, 1; S.Friesen, 1; T.Majeski, 1; G.Enfinger, 1; M.DiBenedetto, 1; P.Kligerman, 1; R.Preece, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Smith, 3116; 2. Z.Smith, 3104; 3. B.Rhodes, 3089; 4. S.Friesen, 3086; 5. C.Eckes, 3086; 6. J.Nemechek, 3084; 7. T.Majeski, 3068; 8. G.Enfinger, 3060; 9. M.Crafton, 2140; 10. C.Hocevar, 2134; 11. D.Kraus, 547; 12. T.Ankrum, 534; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 488; 14. T.Gray, 446; 15. C.Heim, 425; 16. C.Purdy, 411.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

