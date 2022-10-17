RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Ukrainians' resilience persists | NATO begins nuclear exercises
Home » Sports » Lakers' Schröder out at…

Lakers’ Schröder out at least 3 weeks after thumb surgery

The Associated Press

October 17, 2022, 8:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schröder will be sidelined for several weeks after undergoing surgery on his right thumb.

The German point guard had surgery Monday to repair a ligament in his thumb, the Lakers announced. He will be re-evaluated by team doctors in three weeks.

Schröder re-signed with the Lakers last month after spending the previous season with Boston and Houston. He spent the 2020-21 season with the Lakers, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists in 61 games as a starter for Los Angeles.

Schröder appeared in just one preseason game for the Lakers after missing much of training camp due to visa issues.

The Lakers open the regular season at Golden State on Tuesday. They’ll host the Clippers in their home opener Thursday night.

The Lakers’ roster is loaded with ball-handling guards, including Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley. Westbrook is expected to play for Los Angeles against the Warriors despite a strained left hamstring.

Oft-injured big man Anthony Davis missed three of the Lakers’ six preseason games with back stiffness, but the eight-time All-Star says he will begin the season with no restrictions.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

State Department’s cyber center reducing noise, trying to prevent the ‘bang’

USPS ready to implement 'extraordinary measures' again delivering 2022 midterm ballots

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up