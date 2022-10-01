IAN NEWS: Photos | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Duran Palacio scores, Fire win 3-2 over Cincinnati

The Associated Press

October 1, 2022, 10:25 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jhon Jader Duran Palacio scored two goals, including the eventual winner in the 75th minute, in the Chicago Fire’s 3-2 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Duran Palacio’s winner was assisted by Brian Gutierrez, putting the Fire (10-15-8) ahead 3-0.

The Fire also got one goal from Gutierrez.

Luciano Acosta and Brandon Vazquez racked up one goal each for Cincinnati (11-9-13).

Cincinnati outshot the Fire 18-12, with four shots on goal to six for the Fire.

Roman Celentano made three saves for Cincinnati.

Both teams are in action again on Sunday. The Fire host the New England Revolution and Cincinnati visits D.C. United.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

