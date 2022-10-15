RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Mass shooting at Russian military range | Rocket, drone attacks continue | Volunteer fighter from Idaho dies | Deminers remove deadly threats
Canada beats Italy 22-12 at Women’s Rugby World Cup

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 10:04 PM

Third-ranked Canada conceded a try in less than 30 seconds but rallied to beat Italy 22-12 Sunday in a Group B match at the Women’s Rugby World Cup, sealing a quarterfinal place.

Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi shocked Canada with a try from her first touch of the ball, crossing the line barely before the sound of the opening whistle had died away.

Canada regrouped and won comfortably with the help of two tries to hooker Emily Tuttosi who now has five tries in two matches.

Captain Sophie de Goede had claimed the kickoff for Canada who cleared the ball into the Italy half. Italy moved the ball wide and fullback Ostuni Minuzzi received it on the left flank, cut through a weak tackle and went straight to the tryline.

Canada quickly regrouped and worked back into the match through its strong forward pack, setting up good field position. After an a passing move which stretched to both sides of the field, winger Paige Farries straightened the attack, took a gap in midfield and then swerved under the posts for Canada’s first try. De Goede’s conversion gave Canada a lead it didn’t relinquish.

Tuttosi, who scored three tries in Canada’s first-up win over Japan, added two more from powerful lineout drives as Canada took control of the match. Her first contributed to a 12-5 halftime lead and her second came after a brilliant try to Sara Kaljuvee and gave Canada a 22-5 lead after 56 minutes.

Canada is one of the most methodical teams at the tournament. It has a solid set piece base and Tutossi profits from the quality of its lineout drive. Its backs also are of high quality and have the ability to create sustained attacks.

Italy opened it tournament with a 22-5 win over the United States and looked good again at times on Sunday. Its backs are polished and among the most adventurous at the tournament. It took some consolation from a try in the last minute to Elisa Giordano.

Canada now has two wins from two matches and will progress to the final eight. Italy and the United States have one win each from two matches in Group B while Japan has had two losses.

“It’s massive (to make the quarterfinals),” de Goede said. “We came here wanting to win the World Cup and the first thing is to get wins and bonus points and we managed that in our first two games.”

