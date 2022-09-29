IAN NEWS: Live updates | Millions without electricity | Virginia declares state of emergency | Neptune Festival canceled | What is storm surge?
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 29, 2022, 10:04 AM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 87 69 .558 +2
Tampa Bay 85 70 .548
Seattle 84 70 .545 _

___

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 8, Toronto 3

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 10-11) at Toronto (Manoah 15-7), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-7) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Seattle (Gilbert 13-6), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
z-Atlanta 97 59 .622 +13
San Diego 86 69 .555 +2½
Philadelphia 83 71 .539 _
Milwaukee 83 72 .535 ½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 4, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 1, San Diego 0, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Falter 5-4) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-3) at Atlanta (Fried 13-7), 7:20 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 14-8) at Milwaukee (Burnes 11-8), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 2-5) at San Diego (Darvish 16-7), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

