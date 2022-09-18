Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|83
|63
|.568
|+2
|Tampa Bay
|81
|64
|.559
|+½
|Seattle
|80
|64
|.556
|_
___
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 6, Baltimore 3
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1
Sunday’s Games
Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7), 4:07 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 12-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Atlanta
|90
|55
|.621
|+10½
|Philadelphia
|80
|65
|.552
|+½
|San Diego
|80
|66
|.548
|_
|Milwaukee
|78
|67
|.538
|1½
___
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3
San Diego 2, Arizona 0
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Washington (Abbott 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 18-5), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
___
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.