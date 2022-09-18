Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Toronto 83 63 .568 +2 Tampa Bay 81 64 .559 +½…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Toronto 83 63 .568 +2 Tampa Bay 81 64 .559 +½ Seattle 80 64 .556 _

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 1

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

L.A. Angels 2, Seattle 1

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 12-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 12-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-5), 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Atlanta 90 55 .621 +10½ Philadelphia 80 65 .552 +½ San Diego 80 66 .548 _ Milwaukee 78 67 .538 1½

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Atlanta 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 2, Arizona 0

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington (Abbott 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 18-5), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

