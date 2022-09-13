Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Seattle 79 61 .564 +½ Toronto 79 61 .564 +½ Tampa…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Seattle 79 61 .564 +½ Toronto 79 61 .564 +½ Tampa Bay 78 61 .561 _

___

Monday’s Games

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-4) at Toronto (Stripling 7-4), 7:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Atlanta 87 54 .617 +10 Philadelphia 78 62 .557 +1½ San Diego 77 64 .546 _ Milwaukee 75 66 .532 2

___

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 3, Atlanta 2

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Morton 8-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-8), 3:45 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6) at Miami (Cabrera 5-2), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 7:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

___

