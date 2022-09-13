Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Seattle
|79
|61
|.564
|+½
|Toronto
|79
|61
|.564
|+½
|Tampa Bay
|78
|61
|.561
|_
___
Monday’s Games
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 10-4) at Toronto (Stripling 7-4), 7:07 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Atlanta
|87
|54
|.617
|+10
|Philadelphia
|78
|62
|.557
|+1½
|San Diego
|77
|64
|.546
|_
|Milwaukee
|75
|66
|.532
|2
___
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 3, Atlanta 2
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta (Morton 8-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-8), 3:45 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-8) at Seattle (Castillo 6-5), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6) at Miami (Cabrera 5-2), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 7:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
___
