Queen Elizabeth II: Latest updates | King Charles III vows 'lifelong service' | Queen gave Alexandria bakery calling card | Biden last president to meet queen | Photos
Home » Sports » US Open Results

US Open Results

The Associated Press

September 9, 2022, 2:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Friday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Casper Ruud (5), Norway, def. Karen Khachanov (27), Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz (3), Spain, def. Frances Tiafoe (22), United States, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Taylor Townsend and Caty McNally, United States, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide (12), United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon planning new guidance to help contractors squeezed by inflation

White House developing cyber workforce strategy to be more 'action oriented'

CISA goes on tour to get feedback on cyber incident reporting rules

August federal retirement claims down from previous month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up