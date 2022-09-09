US Open Results

Friday
At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
New York
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Semifinals
Casper Ruud (5), Norway, def. Karen Khachanov (27), Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.
Carlos Alcaraz (3), Spain, def. Frances Tiafoe (22), United States, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, 7-6 (4), 7-5.
Women’s Doubles
Semifinals
Taylor Townsend and Caty McNally, United States, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide (12), United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.
