US Open Results

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Friday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Semifinals

Casper Ruud (5), Norway, def. Karen Khachanov (27), Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz (3), Spain, def. Frances Tiafoe (22), United States, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (2), Britain, 7-6 (4), 7-5.

Women’s Doubles

Semifinals

Taylor Townsend and Caty McNally, United States, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, and Caroline Dolehide (12), United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

