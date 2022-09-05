Stoppage-time goal gives Valladolid first Spanish league win

MADRID (AP) — It took a stoppage-time goal for Valladolid to pick up its first Spanish league victory of the…

MADRID (AP) — It took a stoppage-time goal for Valladolid to pick up its first Spanish league victory of the season on Monday.

Shon Weissman scored three minutes into added time to give Valladolid a 1-0 home win over Almería in a match between promoted clubs.

Valladolid was coming off a 4-0 loss at Barcelona for its second defeat in three matches. It’s only point had come at winless Sevilla in the second round.

Almería beat Sevilla last weekend after opening with a loss to Real Madrid at home and a draw at Elche.

Valladolid, owned by Brazil great Ronaldo, is back in the first division after a one-year absence, while the Saudi-owned Almería had been in the second tier for seven seasons.

Almería next hosts Osasuna, while Valladolid is at Girona.

Defending champion Real Madrid leads the league after four rounds. It is the only team with a perfect start.

