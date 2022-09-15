Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Queen takes final journey from Buckingham Palace | Queen mourned with silence | Huge line to view coffin | Photos
Rosenberry scores to lead Rapids past Earthquakes 2-1

The Associated Press

September 15, 2022, 12:32 AM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Keegan Rosenberry scored a go-ahead goal in the 77th minute and the Colorado Rapids beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Diego Rubio opened the scoring in the 21st minute for the Rapids (10-12-9).

Nathan Cardoso tied it in the 37th for the Earthquakes (7-14-9).

Both teams play again on Saturday. The Rapids visit the LA Galaxy and the Earthquakes host Dallas.

