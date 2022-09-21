RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Pepe dropped from Portugal squad because of injury

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 12:44 PM

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Veteran central defender Pepe will not play for Portugal in the Nations League because of an injury, the Portuguese soccer federation said Wednesday.

The federation said the decision was made after doctors evaluated Pepe following his arrival at the team’s training camp this week. It did not say what his injury was.

The 39-year-old Pepe last played with Porto in the team’s 4-0 loss at home to Club Brugge in the group stage of the Champions League on Sept. 13.

The federation did not say if coach Fernando Santos would call a replacement for Pepe.

João Félix and Bernardo Silva practiced separately as Portugal began its preparations, but they were expected to rejoin the rest of the group soon.

Portugal, winner of the inaugural edition of the Nations League in 2019, trails Spain by one point entering the final two games in Group 2 — at the Czech Republic on Saturday and against Spain at home three days later.

Only the group winners will advance to the Final Four.

