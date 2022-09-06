RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin attends joint military drills with China, others | Russia to buy rockets, artillery shells from North Korea | UN agency calls for safety zone around Ukraine nuclear plant
NCAA FBS Individual Leading Rushers

The Associated Press

September 6, 2022, 11:11 AM

Leading Rushers

G Car RuYD Tds Yds Pg
F.Gore, Southern Miss. 1 32 178 2 178.0
C.Brown, Illinois 2 55 350 2 175.0
N.Carter, Uconn 2 43 313 1 156.5
B.Allen, Wisconsin 1 14 148 2 148.0
T.Bigsby, Auburn 1 16 147 2 147.0
A.Grant, Nebraska 2 42 290 4 145.0
C. Brooks, BYU 1 13 135 1 135.0
R.White, Coastal Carolina 1 21 133 1 133.0
M.Ibrahim, Minnesota 1 21 132 2 132.0
Z.Evans, Mississippi 1 20 130 0 130.0
D.Vaughn, Kansas St. 1 18 126 1 126.0
J.Lang, Arkansas St. 1 13 124 1 124.0
M.Wright, Vanderbilt 2 24 247 4 123.5
J.Berger, Michigan St. 1 16 120 1 120.0
E.Hull, Northwestern 1 22 119 1 119.0
E.Smith, Stanford 1 11 118 2 118.0
R.Sanders, Arkansas 1 20 117 0 117.0
N.Watson, Washington St. 1 18 117 0 117.0
N.Noel, Appalachian St. 1 14 116 2 116.0
X.Valladay, Arizona St. 1 15 116 2 116.0
T.Thomas, Utah 1 23 115 1 115.0
S.Bangura, Ohio 1 23 114 0 114.0
J.Brown, UAB 1 10 114 1 114.0
J.Daniels, LSU 1 16 114 0 114.0
E.Payne, Marshall 1 10 113 2 113.0
Z.Charbonnet, UCLA 1 21 111 1 111.0
K.King, Virginia Tech 1 19 111 0 111.0
T.Centeio, James Madison 1 14 110 0 110.0
H.Parrish, Miami 1 14 108 3 108.0
H.Daniels, Air Force 1 12 107 1 107.0
A.Richardson, Florida 1 11 106 3 106.0
B.Armstrong, Virginia 1 10 105 1 105.0
J.Brock, Iowa St. 1 16 104 1 104.0
P.Jones, Virginia 1 19 104 1 104.0
J.Ott, California 1 17 104 0 104.0
E.Gray, Oklahoma 1 16 102 0 102.0
T.Green, Boise St. 1 11 102 2 102.0
K.Laborn, Marshall 1 12 102 2 102.0
C.Turner, Wake Forest 1 13 100 2 100.0
S.Tucker, Syracuse 1 21 98 1 98.0
L.Webb, South Alabama 1 18 98 2 98.0
G.Shrader, Syracuse 1 16 95 1 95.0
C.Porter, Northwestern 1 19 94 1 94.0
C.Beasley, Coastal Carolina 1 19 91 0 91.0
R.Davis, Vanderbilt 2 29 182 1 91.0
T.Henderson, Ohio St. 1 15 91 0 91.0
S.Evans, E. Michigan 1 15 89 2 89.0
T.Evans, Louisville 1 13 89 1 89.0
L.McCammon, FAU 2 28 178 1 89.0
T.Potts, Minnesota 1 17 89 1 89.0
T.Ward, Florida St. 2 30 176 2 88.0
D.Williams, Arizona 1 14 88 1 88.0
J.Wright, Tennessee 1 13 88 1 88.0
Q.Judkins, Mississippi 1 14 87 1 87.0
C.Tyler, Utah St. 2 45 174 0 87.0
J.Plumlee, UCF 1 15 86 1 86.0
C.Wiley, Akron 1 21 85 2 85.0
M.Williams, Ohio St. 1 14 84 1 84.0
I.Bowser, UCF 1 23 83 2 83.0
H.Waylee, N. Illinois 1 14 83 1 83.0
P.Agyei-Obese, James Madison 1 15 82 0 82.0
J.Ellison, Wake Forest 1 13 80 0 80.0
D.Sumo-Karngbaye, NC State 1 14 79 1 79.0
K.Monangai, Rutgers 1 19 78 1 78.0
B.Corum, Michigan 1 13 76 1 76.0
J.Williams, Georgia St. 1 13 76 0 76.0
M.Johnson, Florida 1 12 75 1 75.0
R.Hammond, Pittsburgh 1 16 74 2 74.0
J.Mims, Fresno St. 1 15 73 2 73.0
T.Taua, Nevada 2 37 145 2 72.5
L.Nichols, Cent. Michigan 1 26 72 2 72.0
L.Williams, Iowa 1 24 72 0 72.0
T.Mathis, West Virginia 1 16 71 0 71.0
B.Robinson, Texas 1 10 71 1 71.0
O.Adaway, North Texas 2 26 140 2 70.0
A.Brown, N. Illinois 1 13 70 1 70.0
C.Schrader, Missouri 1 17 70 1 70.0
T.Swen, Wyoming 2 28 138 0 69.0
S.Tyler, W. Michigan 1 13 68 1 68.0
D.Johnson, Mississippi St. 1 14 67 0 67.0
T.Baldwin, Umass 1 13 65 0 65.0
C.Peoples, Appalachian St. 1 13 65 1 65.0
D.Edwards, Michigan 1 12 64 1 64.0
D.Finn, Toledo 1 12 64 1 64.0
R.Leonard, Duke 1 11 64 0 64.0
J.Small, Tennessee 1 13 63 1 63.0
D.Hunter, Liberty 1 11 62 0 62.0
K.Jefferson, Arkansas 1 18 62 1 62.0
A.Adeyi, North Texas 2 27 122 0 61.0
T.Williams, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 10 61 0 61.0
D.Ngata, Arizona St. 1 10 60 0 60.0
O.Hampton, North Carolina 2 22 118 3 59.0
C.Kiner, Cincinnati 1 12 59 1 59.0
G.Campiotti, Umass 1 17 58 1 58.0
S.White, New Mexico 1 13 58 2 58.0
K.Doerue, Purdue 1 15 57 2 57.0
S.Sanders, Oklahoma St. 1 11 57 2 57.0
B.Snead, Arkansas St. 1 12 57 1 57.0
T.Spears, Tulane 1 12 57 3 57.0
W.Taulapapa, Washington 1 11 57 1 57.0
R.Briggs, Utah St. 2 20 113 1 56.5
P.Boone, Toledo 1 13 56 0 56.0
B.Watson, Old Dominion 1 19 56 1 56.0
D.Parson, Hawaii 2 28 111 2 55.5
J.Houston, NC State 1 15 55 0 55.0
L.Katoa, BYU 1 10 55 0 55.0
S.Louis, Liberty 1 13 55 0 55.0
J.Broussard, Michigan St. 1 10 54 0 54.0
T.Siggers, SMU 1 12 54 1 54.0
C.Tune, Houston 1 15 51 1 51.0
B.Campbell, Houston 1 15 49 0 49.0
S.Byrd, Charlotte 2 27 97 0 48.5
E.Jones, Arizona St. 1 11 48 2 48.0
C.Mellusi, Wisconsin 1 10 48 0 48.0
K.Vidal, Troy 1 12 48 0 48.0
D.Fofana, Navy 1 15 47 0 47.0
J.Bennett, Liberty 1 11 46 1 46.0
D.Ervin-Poindexter, W. Kentucky 2 24 90 1 45.0
J.Johnson, Bowling Green 1 10 45 0 45.0
T.McWilliams, Baylor 1 12 45 0 45.0
G.Green, Georgia Southern 1 12 44 1 44.0
C.Smith, Louisiana-Lafayette 1 12 44 0 44.0
D.Grainger, Georgia St. 1 11 43 1 43.0
E.Wilson, FIU 1 11 43 0 43.0
D.Achane, Texas A&M 1 18 42 1 42.0
K.Jones, UCLA 1 10 42 0 42.0
W.Shipley, Clemson 1 10 42 2 42.0
J.Sims, Georgia Tech 1 13 41 0 41.0
S.Anderson, Tulsa 1 10 40 1 40.0
J.Coleman, Arizona 1 13 40 0 40.0
M.Kendrick, New Mexico 1 11 40 0 40.0
D.Martinez, Oregon St. 1 11 40 0 40.0
D.Fenwick, Oregon St. 1 10 39 1 39.0
J.Mangham, South Florida 1 10 39 1 39.0
A.Martinez, Kansas St. 1 13 39 1 39.0
N.Wright, Florida 1 10 39 0 39.0
L.Point, Navy 1 12 38 0 38.0
R.Awatt, UTEP 2 22 75 1 37.5
M.Cooper, Kent St. 1 11 36 1 36.0
J.Marks, Mississippi St. 1 12 36 2 36.0
E.Merriweather, Umass 1 11 36 0 36.0
K.Mitchell, East Carolina 1 10 36 0 36.0
L.Palmer, James Madison 1 10 36 0 36.0
J.Salopek, W. Michigan 1 11 36 0 36.0
A.Robbins, UNLV 1 10 35 2 35.0
K.Robinson, San Jose St. 1 10 35 0 35.0
A.Vivens, Colorado St. 1 10 35 0 35.0
J.White, Georgia Southern 1 10 35 2 35.0
B.Bradford, Kent St. 1 11 34 0 34.0
M.Cunningham, Louisville 1 13 34 0 34.0
T.Lavatai, Navy 1 18 34 1 34.0
T.Smith, UTSA 1 13 34 0 34.0
R.Cook, Buffalo 1 15 33 0 33.0
D.Sampson, Tennessee 1 10 32 1 32.0
M.Lloyd, South Carolina 1 11 30 1 30.0
T.Riley, Army 1 11 29 0 29.0
B.Gabbert, Miami (Ohio) 1 10 28 0 28.0
S.Shivers, Indiana 1 15 28 1 28.0
D.Uiagalelei, Clemson 1 13 28 1 28.0
C.Steele, Ball St. 1 11 27 0 27.0
J.Woods, Troy 1 10 27 0 27.0
A.Broussard, Rice 1 15 25 2 25.0
P.Garwo, Boston College 1 14 25 0 25.0
T.Gregg, Georgia St. 1 11 24 0 24.0
R.Harris, East Carolina 1 12 23 1 23.0
B.Burmeister, San Diego St. 1 10 20 0 20.0
T.Buchner, Notre Dame 1 11 18 0 18.0
A.Henry, Louisiana-Monroe 1 10 17 0 17.0
J.Jeter, Texas State 1 10 16 0 16.0
C.Snyder, Buffalo 1 10 16 0 16.0
D.Irons, Akron 1 12 12 0 12.0
K.Rourke, Ohio 1 14 11 1 11.0
G.Holani, Boise St. 1 13 9 0 9.0
C.Rogers, Louisiana-Monroe 1 12 8 0 8.0
C.Cordeiro, San Jose St. 1 14 0 2 0.0
P.Jurkovec, Boston College 1 10 -10 0 -10.0
C.Millen, Colorado St. 1 12 -15 0 -15.0

