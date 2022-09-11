NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by Barstool Sportsbook Results

Sunday At Kansas Speedway Kansas City, Kan. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (6) Bubba Wallace, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 267 laps, 53 points.

2. (25) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 40.

3. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 267, 53.

4. (3) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 43.

5. (12) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 40.

6. (9) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 39.

7. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267, 34.

8. (7) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267, 33.

9. (17) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 39.

10. (15) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 267, 27.

11. (22) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 37.

12. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 267, 25.

13. (13) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 267, 24.

14. (11) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 24.

15. (10) Chris Buescher, Ford, 267, 22.

16. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267, 21.

17. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 266, 25.

18. (28) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 266, 0.

19. (27) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 266, 18.

20. (21) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 266, 17.

21. (36) Aric Almirola, Ford, 266, 16.

22. (29) Cole Custer, Ford, 266, 15.

23. (32) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 266, 14.

24. (31) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 266, 0.

25. (26) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 266, 12.

26. (20) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 265, 15.

27. (30) Cody Ware, Ford, 265, 10.

28. (33) JJ Yeley, Ford, 264, 0.

29. (24) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 264, 8.

30. (35) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 262, 14.

31. (34) BJ McLeod, Ford, 262, 0.

32. (18) Harrison Burton, Ford, accident, 115, 5.

33. (19) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, accident, 114, 4.

34. (16) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, accident, 90, 0.

35. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, accident, 67, 2.

36. (14) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 33, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 126.44 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 10 minutes, 3 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.000 seconds.

Caution Flags: 9 for 43 laps.

Lead Changes: 16 among 12 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T.Reddick 0; J.Logano 1-2; A.Bowman 3-27; T.Reddick 28-65; R.Blaney 66-67; A.Bowman 68; A.Dillon 69-71; C.Bell 72-83; A.Almirola 84-86; M.McDowell 87; M.Truex 88-111; W.Byron 112-120; A.Bowman 121-199; B.Wallace 200-214; A.Bowman 215-216; D.Suárez 217-224; B.Wallace 225-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Bowman, 4 times for 107 laps; B.Wallace, 2 times for 58 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 38 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 24 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 12 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 9 laps; D.Suárez, 1 time for 8 laps; A.Dillon, 1 time for 3 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 3 laps; R.Blaney, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 2 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Elliott, 4; W.Byron, 2; D.Hamlin, 2; J.Logano, 2; K.Larson, 2; R.Chastain, 2; T.Reddick, 2; K.Harvick, 2; C.Bell, 1; A.Bowman, 1; D.Suárez, 1; A.Cindric, 1; Ky.Busch, 1; A.Dillon, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; E.Jones, 1; B.Wallace, 1; Ku.Busch, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 2108; 2. W.Byron, 2098; 3. D.Hamlin, 2097; 4. J.Logano, 2090; 5. R.Blaney, 2086; 6. A.Bowman, 2080; 7. C.Elliott, 2078; 8. K.Larson, 2077; 9. R.Chastain, 2076; 10. D.Suárez, 2056; 11. T.Reddick, 2052; 12. A.Cindric, 2052; 13. Ky.Busch, 2050; 14. A.Dillon, 2049; 15. C.Briscoe, 2043; 16. K.Harvick, 2017.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

