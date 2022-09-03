Mukhtar’s brace leads Austin to 3-0 victory over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored twice and Joe Willis made three saves Saturday as Nashville defeated Austin 3-0.…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored twice and Joe Willis made three saves Saturday as Nashville defeated Austin 3-0.

Both of Mukhtar’s goals for Nashville (12-9-9) came in the second half, the first in the 82nd minute, assisted by Alex Muyl, and the second in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, assisted by Shaquell Moore.

Nashville also got one goal from Walker Zimmerman.

Nashville outshot Austin (15-8-6) 12-11, with seven shots on goal to six for Austin.

Willis saved all three shots he faced for Nashville. Brad Stuver saved two of the five shots he faced for Austin.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Nashville hosting the LA Galaxy while Austin visits the Seattle Sounders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

