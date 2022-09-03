LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Mukhtar’s brace leads Austin to 3-0 victory over Nashville

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 11:50 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored twice and Joe Willis made three saves Saturday as Nashville defeated Austin 3-0.

Both of Mukhtar’s goals for Nashville (12-9-9) came in the second half, the first in the 82nd minute, assisted by Alex Muyl, and the second in the first minute of second-half stoppage time, assisted by Shaquell Moore.

Nashville also got one goal from Walker Zimmerman.

Nashville outshot Austin (15-8-6) 12-11, with seven shots on goal to six for Austin.

Willis saved all three shots he faced for Nashville. Brad Stuver saved two of the five shots he faced for Austin.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Nashville hosting the LA Galaxy while Austin visits the Seattle Sounders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

