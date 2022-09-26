LIV Golf Money Leaders

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Invitational Chicago.
|Trn
|Prize
|Money
|Team
|Money
|Total
|Money
|1. Dustin Johnson
|5
|$9,525,000
|$3,000,000
|$12,525,000
|2. Branden Grace
|5
|$6,233,666
|$1,125,000
|$7,358,666
|3. Charl Schwartzel
|5
|$5,250,500
|$1,125,000
|$6,375,500
|4. Cameron Smith
|2
|$5,012,500
|$62,500
|$5,075,000
|5. Henrik Stenson
|2
|$4,159,000
|$375,000
|$4,534,000
|6. Peter Uihlein
|5
|$3,515,500
|$750,000
|$4,265,500
|7. Carlos Ortiz
|4
|$3,487,000
|$250,000
|$3,737,000
|8. Louis Oosthuizen
|5
|$2,989,167
|$1,125,000
|$4,114,167
|9. Matthew Wolff
|4
|$2,966,000
|$62,500
|$3,028,500
|10. Talor Gooch
|5
|$2,848,000
|$3,000,000
|$5,848,000
|11. Joaquin Niemann
|2
|$2,825,000
|N/A
|$2,825,000
|12. Patrick Reed
|4
|$2,733,500
|$3,000,000
|$5,733,500
|13. Sergio Garcia
|5
|$2,554,500
|$250,000
|$2,804,500
|14. Hennie Du Plessis
|3
|$2,405,000
|$1,125,000
|$3,530,000
|15. Lee Westwood
|5
|$2,374,600
|$625,000
|$2,999,600
|16. Anirban Lahiri
|2
|$1,982,500
|$375,000
|$2,357,500
|17. Sam Horsfield
|5
|$1,859,000
|$625,000
|$2,484,000
|18. Bryson DeChambeau
|4
|$1,506,750
|$375,000
|$1,881,750
|19. Kevin Na
|5
|$1,369,000
|N/A
|$1,369,000
|20. Justin Harding
|3
|$1,319,167
|N/A
|$1,319,167
|21. Abraham Ancer
|4
|$1,293,000
|$250,000
|$1,543,000
|22. Laurie Canter
|5
|$1,273,450
|$125,000
|$1,398,450
|23. Martin Kaymer
|5
|$1,271,800
|N/A
|$1,271,800
|24. Chase Koepka
|5
|$1,270,250
|$375,000
|$1,645,250
|25. Jinichiro Kozuma
|3
|$1,205,000
|N/A
|$1,205,000
|26. Turk Pettit
|5
|$1,146,000
|N/A
|$1,146,000
|27. Phil Mickelson
|5
|$1,135,250
|$62,500
|$1,197,750
|28. Graeme McDowell
|5
|$1,077,667
|N/A
|$1,077,667
|29. Brooks Koepka
|4
|$1,048,600
|$375,000
|$1,423,600
|30. Adrian Otaegui
|3
|$1,044,500
|N/A
|$1,044,500
|31. Jason Kokrak
|3
|$1,005,000
|$375,000
|$1,380,000
|32. Ian Poulter
|5
|$994,833
|$625,000
|$1,619,833
|33. Scott Vincent
|5
|$992,700
|N/A
|$992,700
|34. Paul Casey
|3
|$989,200
|$375,000
|$1,364,200
|35. Matt Jones
|5
|$982,600
|$62,500
|$1,045,100
|36. Richard Bland
|5
|$956,833
|$375,000
|$1,331,833
|37. Phachara Khongwatmai
|5
|$912,333
|$375,000
|$1,287,333
|38. Sadom Kaewkanjana
|5
|$850,000
|N/A
|$850,000
|39. Bernd Wiesberger
|5
|$784,500
|$62,500
|$847,000
|40. James Piot
|5
|$776,000
|N/A
|$776,000
|41. Sihwan Kim
|4
|$747,000
|N/A
|$747,000
|42. Oliver Bekker
|1
|$737,500
|N/A
|$737,500
|43. Shaun Norris
|5
|$718,000
|N/A
|$718,000
|44. Hudson Swafford
|5
|$716,000
|N/A
|$716,000
|45. Wade Ormsby
|5
|$706,000
|$62,500
|$768,500
|46. Pat Perez
|4
|$701,000
|$3,000,000
|$3,701,000
|47. Jediah Morgan
|5
|$691,000
|N/A
|$691,000
|48. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|4
|$643,000
|$250,000
|$893,000
|49. Ryosuke Kinoshita
|3
|$624,000
|N/A
|$624,000
|50. Charles Howell III
|3
|$620,333
|$375,000
|$995,333
|51. Cameron Tringale
|2
|$503,700
|$62,500
|$566,200
|52. Yuki Inamori
|2
|$501,000
|N/A
|$501,000
|53. Hideto Tanihara
|3
|$481,600
|N/A
|$481,600
|54. Travis Smyth
|3
|$471,000
|$375,000
|$846,000
|55. David Puig
|3
|$404,000
|N/A
|$404,000
|56. Harold Varner III
|2
|$321,000
|N/A
|$321,000
|57. Ian Snyman
|2
|$316,000
|N/A
|$316,000
|58. Pablo Larrazabal
|1
|$315,000
|N/A
|$315,000
|59. Marc Leishman
|2
|$284,000
|$62,500
|$346,500
|60. Blake Windred
|2
|$263,000
|N/A
|$263,000
|61. Itthipat Buranatanyarat
|2
|$249,000
|N/A
|$249,000
|62. JC Ritchie
|1
|$226,000
|N/A
|$226,000
|63. Viraj Madappa
|1
|$154,000
|N/A
|$154,000
|64. Kevin Yuan
|1
|$146,000
|N/A
|$146,000
|65. Shergo Al Kurdi
|1
|$144,000
|$125,000
|$269,000
|T66. Oliver Fisher
|1
|$136,000
|N/A
|$136,000
|T66. Ratchanon Chantananuwat
|1
|$136,000
|N/A
|$136,000
|68. Andy Ogletree
|1
|$120,000
|N/A
|$120,000
