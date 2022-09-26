LIV Golf Money Leaders

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Protests after Putin's call-up | Russian military recruiter shot | Putin’s mobilization off to chaotic start | Zelenskyy: Nuclear threat 'could be a reality'
The Associated Press

September 26, 2022, 5:19 PM

Player year to date money rankings through LIV Golf Invitational Chicago.

Trn Prize Money Team Money Total Money
1. Dustin Johnson 5 $9,525,000 $3,000,000 $12,525,000
2. Branden Grace 5 $6,233,666 $1,125,000 $7,358,666
3. Charl Schwartzel 5 $5,250,500 $1,125,000 $6,375,500
4. Cameron Smith 2 $5,012,500 $62,500 $5,075,000
5. Henrik Stenson 2 $4,159,000 $375,000 $4,534,000
6. Peter Uihlein 5 $3,515,500 $750,000 $4,265,500
7. Carlos Ortiz 4 $3,487,000 $250,000 $3,737,000
8. Louis Oosthuizen 5 $2,989,167 $1,125,000 $4,114,167
9. Matthew Wolff 4 $2,966,000 $62,500 $3,028,500
10. Talor Gooch 5 $2,848,000 $3,000,000 $5,848,000
11. Joaquin Niemann 2 $2,825,000 N/A $2,825,000
12. Patrick Reed 4 $2,733,500 $3,000,000 $5,733,500
13. Sergio Garcia 5 $2,554,500 $250,000 $2,804,500
14. Hennie Du Plessis 3 $2,405,000 $1,125,000 $3,530,000
15. Lee Westwood 5 $2,374,600 $625,000 $2,999,600
16. Anirban Lahiri 2 $1,982,500 $375,000 $2,357,500
17. Sam Horsfield 5 $1,859,000 $625,000 $2,484,000
18. Bryson DeChambeau 4 $1,506,750 $375,000 $1,881,750
19. Kevin Na 5 $1,369,000 N/A $1,369,000
20. Justin Harding 3 $1,319,167 N/A $1,319,167
21. Abraham Ancer 4 $1,293,000 $250,000 $1,543,000
22. Laurie Canter 5 $1,273,450 $125,000 $1,398,450
23. Martin Kaymer 5 $1,271,800 N/A $1,271,800
24. Chase Koepka 5 $1,270,250 $375,000 $1,645,250
25. Jinichiro Kozuma 3 $1,205,000 N/A $1,205,000
26. Turk Pettit 5 $1,146,000 N/A $1,146,000
27. Phil Mickelson 5 $1,135,250 $62,500 $1,197,750
28. Graeme McDowell 5 $1,077,667 N/A $1,077,667
29. Brooks Koepka 4 $1,048,600 $375,000 $1,423,600
30. Adrian Otaegui 3 $1,044,500 N/A $1,044,500
31. Jason Kokrak 3 $1,005,000 $375,000 $1,380,000
32. Ian Poulter 5 $994,833 $625,000 $1,619,833
33. Scott Vincent 5 $992,700 N/A $992,700
34. Paul Casey 3 $989,200 $375,000 $1,364,200
35. Matt Jones 5 $982,600 $62,500 $1,045,100
36. Richard Bland 5 $956,833 $375,000 $1,331,833
37. Phachara Khongwatmai 5 $912,333 $375,000 $1,287,333
38. Sadom Kaewkanjana 5 $850,000 N/A $850,000
39. Bernd Wiesberger 5 $784,500 $62,500 $847,000
40. James Piot 5 $776,000 N/A $776,000
41. Sihwan Kim 4 $747,000 N/A $747,000
42. Oliver Bekker 1 $737,500 N/A $737,500
43. Shaun Norris 5 $718,000 N/A $718,000
44. Hudson Swafford 5 $716,000 N/A $716,000
45. Wade Ormsby 5 $706,000 $62,500 $768,500
46. Pat Perez 4 $701,000 $3,000,000 $3,701,000
47. Jediah Morgan 5 $691,000 N/A $691,000
48. Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 4 $643,000 $250,000 $893,000
49. Ryosuke Kinoshita 3 $624,000 N/A $624,000
50. Charles Howell III 3 $620,333 $375,000 $995,333
51. Cameron Tringale 2 $503,700 $62,500 $566,200
52. Yuki Inamori 2 $501,000 N/A $501,000
53. Hideto Tanihara 3 $481,600 N/A $481,600
54. Travis Smyth 3 $471,000 $375,000 $846,000
55. David Puig 3 $404,000 N/A $404,000
56. Harold Varner III 2 $321,000 N/A $321,000
57. Ian Snyman 2 $316,000 N/A $316,000
58. Pablo Larrazabal 1 $315,000 N/A $315,000
59. Marc Leishman 2 $284,000 $62,500 $346,500
60. Blake Windred 2 $263,000 N/A $263,000
61. Itthipat Buranatanyarat 2 $249,000 N/A $249,000
62. JC Ritchie 1 $226,000 N/A $226,000
63. Viraj Madappa 1 $154,000 N/A $154,000
64. Kevin Yuan 1 $146,000 N/A $146,000
65. Shergo Al Kurdi 1 $144,000 $125,000 $269,000
T66. Oliver Fisher 1 $136,000 N/A $136,000
T66. Ratchanon Chantananuwat 1 $136,000 N/A $136,000
68. Andy Ogletree 1 $120,000 N/A $120,000

