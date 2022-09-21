RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin sets partial mobilization | Biden to speak on Russia in UN | Germany, Slovenia agree to send tanks to Ukraine | 4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes to join Russia
Home » Sports » Germany players Neuer, Goretzka…

Germany players Neuer, Goretzka test positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

September 21, 2022, 11:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany will be without captain Manuel Neuer and midfielder Leon Goretzka against Hungary and England due to positive coronavirus tests.

Both Bayern Munich players were isolated after the positive results and have since left the team hotel in Gravenbruch, near Frankfurt, the German soccer federation said on Wednesday.

They will miss the Nations League games against Hungary in Leipzig on Friday and England in London on Monday.

“The alarm bells are going off,” national teammate Jonas Hofmann said.

Players who had contact with Goretzka and Neuer were to be tested daily for COVID-19.

Germany coach Hansi Flick called up Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann as a replacement for Neuer, though Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen is likely to play against Hungary. He later also called up Wolfsburg midfielder Maximilian Arnold to compensate for Goretzka’s absence.

Goretzka and Neuer were at the Oktoberfest beer festival with the rest of the Bayern team on Sunday. All Germany players were due to be tested before they joined the squad on Monday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal CISO: Software security memo is an enabler of the digital future

2022 Sammies honors latest crop of federal unsung heroes

Cloud Exchange 2022: DEA’s Nick Ward on driving mission technology modernization

Air Force creates new office to settle internal 'squabbles' over ABMS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up