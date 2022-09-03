LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Home » Sports » Blake propels Union to…

Blake propels Union to 2-0 victory over Red Bulls

The Associated Press

September 3, 2022, 9:22 PM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Mikael Uhre scored and Andre Blake stopped three shots to lead the Philadelphia Union to a 2-0 win Saturday over the New York Red Bulls.

Uhre’s goal put the Union (17-4-9) up for good at 1-0 in the 48th minute. Jack Mcglynn got an assist on the score.

The Union also got one goal from Daniel Gazdag.

The Red Bulls (13-9-8) outshot the Union 8-5. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Blake saved all three shots he faced for the Union. Carlos Miguel saved one of the three shots he faced for the Red Bulls.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with the Union hosting Orlando City while the Red Bulls host the New England Revolution.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

