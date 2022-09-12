All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 85 56 .603 _ Tampa Bay 78 60 .565…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 85 56 .603 _ Tampa Bay 78 60 .565 5½ Toronto 78 61 .561 6 Baltimore 73 67 .521 11½ Boston 69 72 .489 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 73 65 .529 _ Chicago 72 69 .511 2½ Minnesota 69 70 .496 4½ Kansas City 57 84 .404 17½ Detroit 54 86 .386 20

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 90 50 .643 _ Seattle 79 61 .564 11 Los Angeles 61 79 .436 29 Texas 60 79 .432 29½ Oakland 51 90 .362 39½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 89 52 .631 _ Atlanta 87 53 .621 1½ Philadelphia 78 62 .557 10½ Miami 57 82 .410 31 Washington 49 92 .348 40

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 83 58 .589 _ Milwaukee 75 66 .532 8 Chicago 58 82 .414 24½ Cincinnati 56 82 .406 25½ Pittsburgh 51 88 .367 31

West Division

W L Pct GB z-Los Angeles 96 43 .691 _ San Diego 77 64 .546 20 San Francisco 67 73 .479 29½ Arizona 66 73 .475 30 Colorado 61 80 .433 36

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 1, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 12, L.A. Angels 4

Texas 4, Toronto 1

Oakland 10, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 8, Atlanta 7

Monday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:07 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-6) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 1-0) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-7), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-11) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-8), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 7, Washington 5

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6

Arizona 12, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2

Seattle 8, Atlanta 7

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Monday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2) at Cincinnati (TBD), 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Falter 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 12-7), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 10-6) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at Arizona (Kelly 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-5), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

